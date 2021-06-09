Texas AG Under Investigation For Trying To Overturn The 2020 Election

Advertising

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is under investigation by the Texas bar association for professional misconduct related to trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The AP reported:

The Texas bar association is investigating whether state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud amounted to professional misconduct.

The State Bar of Texas initially declined to take up a Democratic Party activist’s complaint that Paxton’s petitioning of the U.S. Supreme Court to block Joe Biden’s victory was frivolous and unethical. But a tribunal that oversees grievances against lawyers overturned that decision late last month and ordered the bar to look into the accusations against the Republican official.

Paxton is facing multiple criminal investigations, including a new FBI investigation. He also has a primary opponent and is drowning in criminal issues, so he is exactly the sort of person who would try to overturn an election to keep Trump in power.

Whether it is Matt Gaetz, Rudy Giuliani, or the Texas Attorney General, many of the high-profile Republicans who tried to keep Trump in office appear to have done so to save their own hides.

The Texas lawsuit was a joke, but the consequences could be no laughing matter for the Texas Attorney General, who looks to be destined for disbarment and criminal indictment.