New York Court Officially Suspends Rudy Giuliani’s Law License

A New York appellate court has officially suspended the law license of Rudy Giuliani, writing in a 33-page decision that he made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the 2020 election while working as former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

“We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” the decision read, noting that Giuliani’s conduct threatened “the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.”

Speculation that Giuliani would lose his law license has persisted since January, when the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) announced it would look to remove Giuliani from its membership, citing his involvement in inciting the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, a sign that he would face further blowback from the legal community.

The news is the latest bout of trouble for Giuliani, who recently had his home raided by federal agents as part of a federal investigation into his business dealings with Ukraine.

a federal judge approved a request from the Department of Justice to appoint an independent supervisor to review materials seized from Giuliani’s home. The move is part of an effort to filter out any privileged documents obtained in the investigation into Giuliani. The judge also rejected Giuliani’s efforts to challenge the legality of the search warrant as well as a previous one that was executed two years ago. Earlier this month,