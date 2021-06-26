Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls For AOC To Be Locked Up At Trump Rally

Advertising

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fed her AOC obsession at Trump’s Ohio Rally by calling for the New York congresswoman to be locked up.

Video:

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a little communist and says locking her up is a good idea. She also says AOC isn’t an American pic.twitter.com/aCT1JTtC69 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2021

Greene called AOC, the little communist from New York City, and then said, “Yeah, lock her up too. That’s a good idea. She’s not an American. She really doesn’t embrace our American ways.”

Advertising

The Trump crowd has this obsession with locking up their enemies while they are under investigation. Greene is being looked at for potentially having a role in the 1/6 attack on the Capitol, but she is calling for AOC to be locked up.

Rep. Green has long been obsessed with AOC, most likely because Ocasio-Cortez is everything that she isn’t. AOC is a hard worker who has policy ideas that are taken seriously by her colleagues.

Taylor Greene is a conspiracy theorist who is been labeled a danger to others in the House, and she isn’t taken seriously by anyone.

AOC isn’t going to be locked up. The same can’t be said with any degree of confidence about Marjorie Taylor Greene.