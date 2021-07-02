Eric Trump Melts Down And Admits Indictment Could Destroy His Dad

Advertising

Eric Trump is under scrutiny from the New York Attorney General’s office, which is why he is trying to blame Hunter Biden.

Video:

Eric Trump's defense of his company is that $3.5 million is really nbd. Also, Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/YOXHkdin5N — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2021

Eric Trump said on Fox News, “They’re afraid that my father is going to run again in 2024, and they’re afraid he’s going to win, so they don’t look at corrupt Hunter Biden. They don’t look at the fact that he’s taken money from China, the Ukraine, and other countries, selling his finger paintings to undisclosed people for $500,000. No, they don’t care about any of that. They care about going after innocent and great human beings, Allen Weisselberg is one of them and taking out Donald Trump.”

Eric Trump Is Being Investigated In New York

Eric Trump is one of the main persons of interest in the New York AG’s office investigation into Trump Organization fraud. The person that prosecutors have been asking about in relation to Trump Organization fraud is Eric Trump.

Eric Trump, like his father and two adult siblings, is facing legal jeopardy now that the indictments of the Trump Organization have started.

The Trumps only have one playbook. They try to play the victim and always shift focus to someone else who they accuse of something worse.

The Trump family is counting on a return to political office in 2024. Eric Trump said the quiet part out loud. They are worried that the indictments will destroy Donald Trump’s political career and end their ability to rob the taxpayers blind by getting him back into the White House.