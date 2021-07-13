Trump Trashes Brett Kavanaugh And All The Justices He Put On The Supreme Court

Trump specifically trashed Brett Kavanaugh, but he is upset with all three of the SCOTUS justices that he nominated for not overturning the election.

Trump Throws Brett Kavanaugh Under The Bus

Axios reported on a new book from Michael Wolff where Trump ranted about Kavanaugh:

Wolff writes that Trump feels betrayed by all three justices he put on the court, including Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, but “reserved particular bile for Kavanaugh.”

Trump said: “Practically every senator called me … and said, ‘Cut him loose, sir, cut him loose. He’s killing us, Kavanaugh.’ … I said, ‘I can’t do that.'”

“I had plenty of time to pick somebody else,” Trump continued. “I went through that thing and fought like hell for Kavanaugh — and I saved his life, and I saved his career. At great expense to myself … okay? I fought for that guy and kept him.”

Trump Believed That He Had Rigged The Supreme Court

Months before he actually lost the election, the failed former president had already started rumbling about taking the election to the Supreme Court.

Trump told a December 2020 rally crowd in Georgia, “No we continue to fight. We’ve had some great moments. We just need somebody with courage to do what they have to do because everyone knows it is wrong we need somebody with courage somebody that makes decisions. And we’ll be going up to the Supreme Court very shortly and we really if we have — If we have courage and wisdom I think you know what the answer is going to be because you can’t let people get away with what they got away with.”

The word courage to Trump means destroying democracy to keep him in power.

What seems to irritate Trump most is that he lost an election that he thought he had rigged to win. His Post Office plot failed. His lawsuits to make voting more difficult failed. The Supreme Court justices that he nominated didn’t overturn the election for him.

Trump is blaming everyone else because he cheated and still didn’t win.