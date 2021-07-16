Joe Manchin Goes To Texas For Republican Fundraiser As Democrats Fight For Voting Rights

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is in Texas for a fundraiser with wealthy Republican donors from the fossil fuel industry.

The Texas Tribune reported:

The host committee includes titans of the Texas oil and gas industry — many of whom donate almost exclusively to Republicans. But there is a prominent Democrat included among the hosts: former Houston Mayor Bill White. White was the 2010 Democratic nominee for governor. ….

The Fundraiser Is All About Manchin Conducting Oversight On Fossil Fuels

Some will try to connect this fundraiser to the fight over voting rights, but in reality, the Republicans are donating to Manchin because he controls Senate oversight of the oil and natural gas industries.

No matter what the purpose, the fundraiser is not a good look for Joe Manchin. Democrats in the state legislature left the state to block a voter suppression bill from passing, while Joe Manchin goes there to collect buckets of Republican cash.

The fundraiser has nothing to do with voting rights, but it shows why Manchin could be a barrier on another important issue facing the Senate. Given his trip to Texas, it will be no surprise if Manchin opposes climate change regulations.

