Joe Manchin Goes To Texas For Republican Fundraiser As Democrats Fight For Voting Rights

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is in Texas for a fundraiser with wealthy Republican donors from the fossil fuel industry.
Joe Manchin Heads To Texas For A Fossil Fuel Fundraiser With Republicans
The host committee includes titans of the Texas oil and gas industry — many of whom donate almost exclusively to Republicans. But there is a prominent Democrat included among the hosts: former Houston Mayor Bill White. White was the 2010 Democratic nominee for governor.
….
Manchin is the chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, the most powerful perch on Capitol Hill when it comes to oil and gas policy. He will be up for reelection in 2024.
The Fundraiser Is All About Manchin Conducting Oversight On Fossil Fuels
Some will try to connect this fundraiser to the fight over voting rights, but in reality, the Republicans are donating to Manchin because he controls Senate oversight of the oil and natural gas industries.
No matter what the purpose, the fundraiser is not a good look for Joe Manchin. Democrats in the state legislature left the state to block a voter suppression bill from passing, while Joe Manchin goes there to collect buckets of Republican cash.
The fundraiser has nothing to do with voting rights, but it shows why Manchin could be a barrier on another important issue facing the Senate. Given his trip to Texas, it will be no surprise if Manchin opposes climate change regulations.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor, who is White House Press Pool, and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association