Lindsey Graham Throws A Tantrum And Urges Republicans To Leave DC To Block Reconciliation Bill

In a move that sounded like a tantrum, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged Republicans to leave Washington, DC, to block the Senate from passing infrastructure reconciliation.

Lindsey Graham Threatens To Deny The Senate A Quorum On Reconciliation Bill

Graham said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures:

But before Republicans beat up on the Democrats in Texas for leaving Texas too much, if for some reason they pass reconciliation, budget resolution to bring that bill to the floor of the United States Senate, the $3.5 trillion bill, you’ve got have a quorum to pass a bill in the senate, I would leave before I would let that happen. So to my Republican colleagues, we may learn something from our Democratic friends in Texas when it comes to avoiding a $3.5 trillion tax and spend package. Hell yeah, I would leave. I would use everything in my toolbox. It’s got nothing to do with infrastructure. It’s a tax and spend dream of the socialist left. If it takes me not showing up to stop that, I will do it because if we pass that bill, you’re going to have inflation through the roof and if they put legalizing illegal immigrants in that bill, you’re going to have a complete run on the border. It will be throwing jet fuel on a fire, called illegal immigration. It would lead to an invasion of illegal immigrants if we put amnesty in the $3.5 trillion bill so I would do anything I could to stop that.

Every Republican Senator Would Have To Walk Out To Deny Democrats A Quorum

Every Senator would have to present, and every Republican would have to walk out to deny Democrats a quorum. If Republicans had one absent senator that day, Democrats would need 50 for a quorum, so even if every Republican walked out the first time, Republicans didn’t have 50 Senators present, Democrats could pass the reconciliation bill with a quorum of less than 51 Senators.

Lindsey Graham is trying to organize a Senate walk out on a bill that would help people immensely. The Biden proposals in the reconciliation infrastructure bill are very popular, so what Graham is suggested is another act of political suicide before the midterm election.

Republican priorities are all wrong, and a walkout could cost them any chance of winning back the Senate in 2022.