AOC Went All In on Obstructionist Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema

Democrats celebrated in early January when Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were elected to the US Senate. Those elections gave Liberals a majority in the house and senate to go along with the White House.

Unfortunately, two Democratic senators have refused to play ball. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin has consistently prevented Joe Biden from pushing his policies through.

On Wednesday, Sinema explained why she wasn’t on board with Biden’s infrastructure package. She wrote in a statement:

“After reviewing the Senate Budget Committee’s outline, I have told Senate leadership and President Biden that I support many of the goals in this proposal to continue creating jobs, growing American competitiveness, and expanding economic opportunities for Arizonans. I have also made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion – and in the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead.”

This led to an immediate response from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The progressive congresswoman wrote in a tweet, “Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on childcare, climate action, and infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin – especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a ‘bipartisan accomplishment.'”

Sinema, unlike Manchin, could face a serious primary opponent in her next race. As of yet, this has not stopped her obstructionist behavior.

