WATCH: Fox Contributor Claims Dems Are Intentionally Letting COVID Stricken Migrants Into Communities to Affect the Midterms

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is currently ravaging a number of red voting communities. Many right-leaning Republicans have been hesitant to get vaccinated.

Fox News, however, is not about to blame their own viewers for allowing the variant to spread. Instead, the personalities of the network have decided to scapegoat immigrants. In fact, Ben Domenech went as far as to say that Democrats are intentionally letting migrants with COVID enter the country for political reasons.

The contributor began, “Obviously, it’s not responsible to have people who are testing positive, who are coming across the border illegally, and whose status is still up in the air being essentially let loose into our communities in order to increase and potentially spread this virus.”

Domenech continued:

“And I think that’s one of the reasons why we see, as I said earlier in the program, a Democratic Party that is really white-knuckling it toward the midterms, trying to get through as much of their agenda as possible. Because they basically have given up on the idea that they are going to be able to right the ship politically. They see the level of distrust for this administration on so many different areas. The only area where Joe Biden has really been in the positives has been in dealing with the coronavirus. And that’s why I think they’re going to lean more and more into this conversation. “

Fox Guest Ben Domenech claims that Democrats are intentionally letting immigrants loose into communities to spread the Delta variant. pic.twitter.com/tVMJNO1h70 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 30, 2021

Domenech just goes to prove that there is no issue that Fox News can not blame immigrants for.