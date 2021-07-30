House Oversight Committee Releases Handwritten Evidence Of Trump Sedition

The House Oversight Committee has released handwritten notes from the acting Attorney General detailing Trump’s instructions to overturn the election.

House Oversight Committee Releases Evidence Of Trump’s Plot To Overturn The Election

According to a release from the House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney as provided to PoliticusUSA about the handwritten notes that DOJ officials took about their meetings with Trump:

The notes include the following exchange, attributable to former President Trump (“P”) and Mr. Rosen, who was Deputy Attorney General (“DAG”) prior to his appointment as Acting Attorney General a few days before the call: “- DAG … ‘understand that the DOJ can’t + won’t snap its fingers + change the outcome of the election, doesn’t work that way.’” (p. 4) “ – P: ‘Don’t expect you to do that, just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.’” (pp. 4-5).

The notes also include the following statement by former President Trump: “‘We have an obligation to tell people that this was an illegal, corrupt election.’” “People tell me Jeff Clark is great, I should put him in. People want me to replace DOJ leadership.” (p. 6)



Trump Was Plotting To Use The Department Of Justice To Overturn The Election.

Trump was pressuring the DOJ to legitimize his bogus claims of a stolen election with an investigation. After the DOJ wouldn’t overturn the election for him, Trump’s attention turned to stopping the certification of the election results on January 6.

Trump was escalating in his desperate bid to stay in power, and that desperation is what led him to organize and fund the rally that he used to incite the attack on the Capitol.

As the notes reveal, Trump wasn’t acting alone. He had Republican co-conspirators in Congress.

These notes reveal a seditious president who was prepared to do anything to stay in power, and they demonstrate why Donald Trump can never be allowed near the presidency again.