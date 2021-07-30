Trump’s Nightmare Comes True As Merrick Garland DOJ Orders Treasury To Turn Over His Tax Returns

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department just made Trump’s life a whole lot worse by ordering his tax returns turned over to Congress.

The AP reported:

The Justice Department says the Treasury Department must provide the House Ways and Means Committee former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, apparently ending a long legal showdown over the records.

In a memo dated Friday, Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel said the committee chairman “has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information” and that under federal law, “Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee.”

The memo was signed by Dawn Johnsen, who is Biden’s acting head of the legal counsel office.

This Is The Nightmare That Trump Has Been Trying To Avoid.

The problem for Trump is that once Congress has the tax returns, there will be nothing stopping the House Ways and Means Committee from making them public by putting them in the public record.

Once Trump’s tax returns are public, there will be nothing standing in the way of any state where he has done business investigating the former president for criminal activity, such as bank and tax fraud.

The House Ways and Means Committee sued the IRS and the Treasury Department to get Trump’s tax returns in 2019, but the Biden administration isn’t going to be part of any Trump cover-up.