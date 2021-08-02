Meghan McCain Responds on Twitter After Mary Trump Rips Her a New One

Mary Trump and Meghan McCain both come from very famous families. McCain, on one hand, has used her family name to get high profile jobs in show business. Trump, on the other hand, has distanced herself from her family as much as possible.

The two women, who have clashed in the past, clearly do not like each other. On Monday, Trump was set to appear on The View. McCain, who has 4 days left on the show, took the day off.

Trump called out McCain during the appearance:

“One thing Donald proved is that using racism as a platform was successful, and I think that’s why we see so much strife in this country,” she said. “And we need to continue having the kinds of conversations about race and gender that you have. It’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me. But I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st century America.”

McCain responded to the slam via Twitter. She wrote, “There is no ‘good’ Trump family member to me. Continue to wish they would all just leave me and my entire family the f*ck alone.”

It is not yet known what McCain will be doing when she leaves the show. It does not seem, however, like she’ll be missed.