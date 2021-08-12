Mike Lindell Falsely Claims That He Was Attacked At Evidence Free Cyber Symposium

Mike Lindell feels like the last man standing pushing Donald Trump won the 2020 election conspiracy theories. His latest grift was a cyber symposium where he was going to show the evidence that Trump won the election.

To say it didn’t go well would be an understatement. Even Steve Bannon, who regularly hosts the My Pillow guy on his show had nothing nice to say. Bannon recently told his audience that Lindell failed to show evidence. He explained:

“It’s his show. I would have come out and overwhelmed immediately with packet captures and data and show, hey, here’s what I got, pull the camera back and then frame it and then continue on.”

To add insult to injury, Lindell says that he was physically attacked after the event. And according to the entrepreneur, either Antifa or Dominion Voting Systems were responsible.

“This is where our country’s gone,” he said. “You take away the free speech. So they go after me. And they’re going, ‘Well, we try and crush his company and take everything from him.’ And then they go after [me] physically.”

Lindell continued by trying to explain how tough he is. “Now I’ve got to go around with a bodyguard. And I don’t like bodyguards. I like to have American freedom to drive around, to do what I want, to not worry, to be able to take pictures with people.”

Watch a clip of the segment below:

There was no one outside to attack him but a street preacher:

Mike Lindell not only claims that he was "attacked" outside of his hotel, but a staffer adds that "really radical folks outside [are] trying to penetrate," despite a street preacher being the only person outside. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 12, 2021