Biden Is Considering Rescue Missions To Get Trapped Americans and Afghans To The Airport

President Biden announced at a press conference on Afghanistan that he is considering rescue missions to get trapped and Americans and Afghans to the airport.

Video:

Biden says he is considering rescue operations to get Americans and their Afghan allies to the airport and out of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/hKQQzMlc5I — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 20, 2021

President Biden was asked as the second part of a question if he is considering launching rescue operations for Americans and Afghans who can’t get to the airport.

The President answered:

The answer is yes to the last question. We’re considering every opportunity and every means by which we could get folks to the airport. That’s number one. Number two, the reason why we have not gone out and started — and set up a perimeter way outside the airport in Kabul is that it’s likely to draw an awful lot of unintended consequences in terms of people who, in fact, are not part of the Taliban. We’ve been in constant contact with the Taliban leadership on the ground in Kabul as well as the Taliban leadership at Dohaand we’ve been coordinating what we’re doing. That’s how we got all of our embassy personnel out, how we got everybody out of the embassy safely.

President Biden is going to do everything in his power to get Americans and the Afghans who worked with them out of the country. After some early chaos, the Biden administration appears to be getting a plan implemented to get everyone out.

Americans want this war done, and President Biden is doing what the vast majority want.