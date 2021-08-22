Jim Acosta Stops Darrell Issa Dead In His Tracks As He Lies About Afghanistan

CNN’s Jim Acosta stepped up and reminded Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) about Trump’s Afghanistan surrender as the congressman blaming Biden.

Video:

On CNN @Acosta stops Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) in the midst of lying about Afghanistan by delivering facts about Trump and Pompeo's negotiated surrender, and noting that the "The Taliban didn't become Girl Scouts." pic.twitter.com/s7Do6sIP6M — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 22, 2021

Rep. Issa said, “ We could go through the list of failures to make Afghanistan into a functional state. But starting in January, president Biden, to his credit, has reversed every single policy of President Donald Trump at the border or anywhere else. And this was no exception. To say that the pullout was Donald Trump’s policy is to forget that under President Trump, every time the Taliban violated their agreement, they got bombed. They got attacked. That stopped. The idea of pulling out and taking away the assets that would allow reprisals was not Donald Trump’s. That was, in fact, this administration. Right now, the real challenge is there were 37 million Afghans — “

Jim Acosta set the record straight, “But president — if I may cut you off, congressman, I’m sorry, but all along the way, the Taliban, it’s not exactly they became the girl scouts overnight. The Taliban was the Taliban. And they were being invited to Camp David. Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, was cutting a peace deal with the Taliban late last year. This deal was still being honored by former President Donald Trump as he was leaving office. It’s not exactly — it’s not like the Taliban suddenly became the girl scouts. We know who the Taliban are. And it’s not — it’s not like they were going to change their stripes overnight. And so wasn’t president Biden essentially dealing with the same people that Donald Trump was dealing with when he was president?”

The Media Needs To Follow Jim Acosta’s Lead

Context and history have been missing from much of the mainstream media’s Afghanistan coverage over the past week. Jim Acosta didn’t let Rep. Issa spin his tale of today without providing the needed context of how Afghanistan arrived at today.

Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, and the Trump administration’s negotiated surrender deal with the Taliban are how this happened.

For a week, the media provided a drumbeat of false narratives, but Jim Acosta gave his viewers context and derailed Rep. Darrell Issa.