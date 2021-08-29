Mitch McConnell Turtles Up Refuses To Criticize DeSantis And Abbott For COVID Crisis

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to criticize Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for their COVID spreading policies.

Video:

Mitch McConnell refuses to criticize Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for spreading COVID and killing Americans, "I'm kind of reluctant to give governors advice about how they ought to carry out their responsibilities during the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/Ln3fPqRdNY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 29, 2021

McConnell said when asked about DeSantis and Abbott, “You know, I’m kind of reluctant to give governors advice about how they ought to carry out their responsibilities during the pandemic, but I do think it’s important to remember that 90% of the people in the hospitals are unvaccinated, so the answer to this is get vaccinated. If we could keep saying that over and over and over again, I think that’s the key to this. This is a crisis among unvaccinated Americans who seem to be reluctant to believe that vaccination works. It does.”

Mitch McConnell Is A Profile In Cowardice

The right answer from McConnell would have been to say that the governors need to stop discouraging vaccinations and masking. COVID is not a states rights issue. The pandemic doesn’t care about federalism arguments. Pandemics don’t respect borders.

If Mitch McConnell were a real leader, he would go beyond his own vaccine advocacy and lead his party against the anti-vaxxer movement. McConnell is the top-ranking elected Republican in the country.

Not even Americans dying by the thousands can make Sen. McConnell stop turning a blind eye to Republican destruction.