Poll: Approval of the Supreme Court Hits an All-Time Low

The Supreme Court’s job approval rating has hit an all-time low.

That’s according to a new survey from Quinnipiac University. The poll was conducted shortly after the Supreme Court voted not to block Texas from implementing the most restrictive abortion law in the nation in a 5-4 ruling that has drawn criticism of the court’s usage of the so-called “shadow docket” to make emergency rulings.

Just 37% of registered voters said they approve of the court’s handling of its job, with 50 percent expressing disapproval.

“Roughly one-third (34 percent) of Americans think the Supreme Court is too conservative, roughly one- third (34 percent) think the Supreme Court is about right, 19 percent say they think the Supreme Court is too liberal, and 13 percent did not offer an opinion,” Quinnipiac notes.

“The High Court is hit with low numbers. Amid a swirl of partisan issues on their plate, the conservative leaning court sees its lowest approval ever,” said Qunnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.