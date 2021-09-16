Rep. Brendan Boyle: There Is a “Straight Line” Connecting “Lies” of 1/6 and a GOP-Led Pennsylvania Audit

Appearing on CNN, Representative Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) criticized the Republican Party’s ongoing audit of election results in the state, saying that there is a straight line connecting the “lies” that culminated in the events of January 6 and the audit itself.

“There is no question about that,” he told host John Berman. “There is a straight line because the 800 to 1,000 people who came here on January 6 and perpetrated the first attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than two centuries were doing so because many of them were genuinely convinced that Donald Trump had been somehow cheated out of the election even though Joe Biden got 7 million more votes and more than 300 electoral votes and won the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by tens of thousands of votes.”

“So there is no question,” he added, “that it’s not just the physical actions of those who were here on January 6, but also complicit in that is those who inspired it.

You can hear his remarks in the video below.

Boyle’s comments come the day after the Pennsylvania GOP authorized subpoenas for personal information on every voter around the commonwealth. The move kicks off an “Arizona style audit” to find evidence of election fraud despite the lack of any discernible evidence.

The audit has been condemned by Governor Tom Wolfe, a Democrat, who in a statement yesterday decried what he called an attempt to “undermine democracy.”

“Let’s be very clear, this information request is merely another step to undermine democracy, confidence in our elections and to capitulate to Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. It is a direct continuation of the same lies that resulted in the attack on the Capitol, and that have done so much to destabilize our political institutions over the ten months since last year’s election,” Wolf said. “We badly need Republicans to take election security seriously and stop playing games for political gain.”

Wolf’s administration has confirmed it will take legal action to fight the subpoenas.