Partisan Hack Clarence Thomas Whines About People Thinking The Supreme Court Is Partisan

“I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out. They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician,” Thomas said in response to a question about public misconceptions of the court.

The Conservatives On The Court Are Worried About The Texas Abortion Backlash.

The Supreme Court’s approval rating hit an all-time low after the Texas abortion decision. Justice Amy Coney Barrett has also recently claimed that Supreme Court justices don’t make decisions based on partisan beliefs.

Part of the reason why the conservatives on the court are freaking out is that much of the Supreme Court’s power is theoretical. The Court has no real-world mechanism for enforcing its decisions. Unlike other courts, they can’t impose punishments for not following their rulings.

If the Supreme Court decided that abortion is illegal in all 50, there is nothing stopping a state from ignoring their ruling. Should their rulings be ignored, the High Court would crumble as an institution.

In no way am I suggesting that this should happen because it would signal the collapse of our democratic system of governance and checks and balances.

Justices like Thomas and Barrett never expected the pushback from the vast majority of the country to be this intense and unrelenting.

The five conservatives who allowed the Texas abortion law to stand went too far, and now they are trying to blame the American people for the damage that they have done to the institution.

The five conservative justices are scared because the American people looked at their Texas ruling and said no.