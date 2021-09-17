Partisan Hack Clarence Thomas Whines About People Thinking The Supreme Court Is Partisan

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, whose every opinion is based on partisan bias, claims that SCOTUS doesn’t make decisions based on politics.
Thomas, the longest serving justice, acknowledged that the high court has its flaws, comparing it to a “car with three wheels” that somehow still works. But he said the justices are not ruling based on “personal preferences” and suggested that the nation’s leaders should not “allow others to manipulate our institutions when we don’t get the outcome that we like.”
…..
“I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out. They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician,” Thomas said in response to a question about public misconceptions of the court.
The Conservatives On The Court Are Worried About The Texas Abortion Backlash.
The Supreme Court’s approval rating hit an all-time low after the Texas abortion decision. Justice Amy Coney Barrett has also recently claimed that Supreme Court justices don’t make decisions based on partisan beliefs.
Part of the reason why the conservatives on the court are freaking out is that much of the Supreme Court’s power is theoretical. The Court has no real-world mechanism for enforcing its decisions. Unlike other courts, they can’t impose punishments for not following their rulings.
If the Supreme Court decided that abortion is illegal in all 50, there is nothing stopping a state from ignoring their ruling. Should their rulings be ignored, the High Court would crumble as an institution.
In no way am I suggesting that this should happen because it would signal the collapse of our democratic system of governance and checks and balances.
Justices like Thomas and Barrett never expected the pushback from the vast majority of the country to be this intense and unrelenting.
The five conservatives who allowed the Texas abortion law to stand went too far, and now they are trying to blame the American people for the damage that they have done to the institution.
The five conservative justices are scared because the American people looked at their Texas ruling and said no.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association