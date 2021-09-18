Rep. Ted Lieu Says Justice For J6 Attendees Are Traitors

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said that the 1/6 attackers are traitors and the people at the Justice for J6 rally share their mindset.

Video:

Rep. Ted Lieu says #JusticeforJ6 rally are traitors, "The people who showed up on January 6th and assaulted our Capitol, they're not heroes. They're traitors. They're insurrectionists. And anyone showing up today to support those people also are of the same mindset." pic.twitter.com/E6QaURlPsT — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 18, 2021

Rep. Lieu said on MSNBC:

If Republicans want to prevent the risk of further political violence, all they have to do is say one simple, truthful sentence, the election was not stolen. The refusal to do that and to keep promoting the big lie is harmful to our democracy, and it’s going to result in further political violence.

The people who showed up on January 6th and assaulted our Capitol, they’re not heroes. They’re traitors. They’re insurrectionists. And anyone showing up today to support those people also are of the same mindset, and it’s highly disturbing that you still have people in America who want to take our democracy and destroy it.

The Justice For J6 rally has more members of the press in attendance than protesters. The rally has been a bust in terms of a show of strength and support for domestic terrorists. CNN, MSNBC, and Fox have largely stayed away from it exactly for the reason that Rep. Lieu suggested. The cable news networks don’t want to give a platform to terrorists.

Those who attend the rally and those who speak at it are trying to destroy democracy. Rep. Lieu was correct, and These people are traitors who should not be given a platform.