Terrified Kevin McCarthy Refuses To Answer When Asked How He Will Respond To 1/6 Committee Subpoena

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) ducked and dodged and refused to answer how he would respond to a 1/6 Committee subpoena.

Video:

Kevin McCarthy completely dodges a question about whether or not he will comply with a subpoena from the 1/6 Committee. pic.twitter.com/07IzkL6uSq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 23, 2021

McCarthy answered, “I haven’t received any subpoena, but this is going to show this is more about politics more than anything else. There are two questions they should look upon, why was the Capitol left so ill-prepared, and how could we make it, so it never happens again. “

Kevin McCarthy was trying to pass the blame for the 1/6 attack to Nancy Pelosi. This is a falsehood that the House Minority Leader has been pushing for months.

The way to make sure an attack on the Capitol never happens again is to investigate the Republicans in Congress who are suspected of aiding the insurrections who attacked the Capitol in a bid to overthrow the election.

Rep. McCarthy is clearly scared. If he had nothing to hide, he would have said that he would comply with the potential subpoena. It is almost a certainty that McCarthy is going to get subpoenaed. He is likely to try to sue to block the subpoena.

McCarthy has relevant information for the 1/6 Committee, and he is not going to be able to keep Trump’s dirty 1/6 secret forever.