Speaker Pelosi Isn’t Putting Up With Any BS On The Debt Limit

Speaker Pelosi made it clear that she has no patience for any Democrat who might vote against raising the debt limit.

Pelosi was asked at a gathering with reporters, “The extension might not advance in the Senate. Why twist the arms of moderates if this is not going to move anywhere? “

The Speaker responded, “What are you talking about? We have a responsibility to uphold, to lift up the full faith and credit of the United States of America. That’s what we have to do. These members have all voted for this last week. So if they’re concerned about how it might be in an ad, it’s already in an ad. It’s already in an ad. So let us give every confidence every step of the way that we will do that. We cannot predicate our actions in the House on what could happen in the Senate. We can when we’re coming to an agreement on the bill, but in terms of this, I have no patience for people not voting for the debt limit.“

The Speaker is not going to give the moderates who are worried that a debt ceiling vote will be used against them next year any quarter.

If they crash the economy and unemployment doubles, that will definitely be used against them next year. In fact, they can likely kiss their seats goodbye.

Moderate Democrats aren’t seeing the big picture, and Speaker Pelosi’s message is to tell them to do the job that they were elected to do.