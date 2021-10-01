A Majority Of Trump Voters (52%) Want To Secede From The Union

A new University of Virginia Center For Politics report found that 52% of Trump voters support seceding from the Union.

According to The Center For Politics:

Significant numbers of both Trump and Biden voters show a willingness to consider violating democratic tendencies and norms if needed to serve their priorities. Roughly 2 in 10 Trump and Biden voters strongly agree it would be better if a “President could take needed actions without being constrained by Congress or courts,” and roughly 4 in 10 (41%) of Biden and half (52%) of Trump voters at least somewhat agree that it’s time to split the country, favoring blue/red states seceding from the union.

Republicans Have Been Groomed To Secede.

Those numbers are troubling in that they reveal a deepening partisan divide that is so solidified that diving the country along red and blue lines has a substantial about of support.

It would be interesting to find out why Biden voters want to divide the country. Is it because they want to live on their own, or do they want to get rid of the sort of people who voted for Donald Trump, and then tried to overthrow the government?

Fox News has been dividing the country for decades with its toxic partisan message.

Republicans threaten to secede any time that they disagree with something.

The truth is that Trump voters could not survive as their own country, but their anti-democratic impulses are so strong that a majority are willing to split the United States and end the world’s greatest democratic experiment.