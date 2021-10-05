Capitol Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Near Supreme Court

The United States Capitol Police have confirmed they are investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Supreme Court this morning, a day after the Supreme Court convened for a new session.

“We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE,” the Capitol Police announced on Twitter. “Please stay away from the area. We will provide more information as soon as we can.

NOW: We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE. Please stay away from the area. We will provide more information as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/j129pfKIMG — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 5, 2021

The news comes just two months after a man parked his pickup truck onto a sidewalk outside the Library of Congress and claimed he had explosives. That man, identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.

This is a developing story.