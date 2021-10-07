Senate Republicans Are Sinking In Mitch McConnell’s Debt Ceiling Quicksand

Not only are Senate Republicans struggling to get 60 votes to raise the debt ceiling, but they are trying to avoid any responsibility for their debt.

Republicans Can’t Get Out Of Their Own Way On The Debt Ceiling

Burgess Everett of Politico tweeted:

They don’t have sign off on this from all 50 Republicans. The vast majority don’t want a filibuster that would require 10 Rs to advance it, but need unanimous consent to set that up — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 7, 2021

Possible whipping issue for Senate Republicans. How do they get to 10 votes to advance the debt ceiling increase?

“I do think you can get 10. You and I can to seven, and if we work really hard we can get to 8,” says Sen. Cramer. He says he’s currently a no — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 7, 2021

Senate Republicans Don’t Want To Cause A Default, But They Don’t Want To Take Responsibility For Their Debt

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell created this mess by thinking that he could force Democrats to raise the debt ceiling alone or blame them for a default. McConnell was only interested in some material for 2022 ads, but after selling his caucus on blocking a debt ceiling increase, he now can’t get them on board enough to prevent a default.

Mitch McConnell needlessly created this crisis, and now he can’t get himself out. Republicans can’t get enough votes to raise the debt ceiling and prevent the economy from crashing.

McConnell created this crisis, so Democrats should demand Republican votes to raise the debt limit, or Republicans can own tanking the economy (again).