Senate Republicans Are Sinking In Mitch McConnell’s Debt Ceiling Quicksand

Not only are Senate Republicans struggling to get 60 votes to raise the debt ceiling, but they are trying to avoid any responsibility for their debt.

Burgess Everett of Politico tweeted:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell created this mess by thinking that he could force Democrats to raise the debt ceiling alone or blame them for a default. McConnell was only interested in some material for 2022 ads, but after selling his caucus on blocking a debt ceiling increase, he now can’t get them on board enough to prevent a default.

McConnell created this crisis, so Democrats should demand Republican votes to raise the debt limit, or Republicans can own tanking the economy (again).

 