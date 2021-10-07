Trump Dances With Obstruction Of Justice By Ordering Witnesses Not To Comply With 1/6 Committee Subpoenas

“President Trump is prepared to defend these fundamental privileges in court,” the letter said.

Trump is claiming executive privilege over Steve Bannon, who did not work for the federal government at the time that 1/6 Committee is investigating. Donald Trump is a private citizen. He can’t order or direct anyone not to comply with a subpoena.

As attorney and MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance put it:

This sounds a lot like obstruction of justice https://t.co/kXOSXKqdZU — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 7, 2021

It sounds a whole lot like obstruction of justice. It also sounds like Trump thinks that the presidency gave him superpowers. Even Trump’s own lawyer isn’t buying the executive privilege argument.

The idea that Trump has other special privileges beyond executive privilege that he won’t specify is pretty rich.

What is Trump’s other privilege?

Is he allowed to bring 12 items through the ten items or less register at the grocery store?

It would surprise no one if the 1/6 Committee referred Trump to the DOJ for criminal prosecution on obstruction of justice charges.