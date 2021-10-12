Eric Swalwell Devastates Jim Jordan After Jordan Calls For Vaccine Mandate Ban

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called for Ohio to ban all vaccine mandates, so Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) called for Ohio to mandate sexual assault reporting for wrestling coaches.

Jordan called for all vaccine mandates to be banned, so Swalwell responded:

Ohio should mandate sexual assault reporting for coaches. https://t.co/aEu6JKAL9m — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 12, 2021

According to Ohio State wrestlers, Jim Jordan knew that members of the team were being sexually assaulted, and instead of reporting it, he has spent years covering it up and begging people not to come forward and ruin his political career.

Rep. Jordan’s call for all vaccines to be banned highlights the political cynicism that is driving the Republican opposition to vaccine mandates. Jordan was looking to score some cheap political points, but what he got was a reminder that he has covered up sexual assault from one of his fellow members of the House.

Jim Jordan is a sexual predator enabling disgrace, who is not only an unfit congressman but also an unfit human being.