DOJ Expected To Promptly Charge Steve Bannon With Criminal Contempt

The House is expected to act quickly to find Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress, and the DOJ will charge him in a matter of days.

NBC News’s Pete Williams explains how quickly the charges could come:

When asked how quickly the DOJ will act, Williams answered on MSNBC’s MTP Daily, “I think promptly. They will get the referral from Congress. Congress will act quickly. The U.S. Attorney will act within a matter of days. “

It sounds like it won’t be long before U.S. Marshals are knocking on Steve Bannon’s door to take him into custody. One would expect the defiance of some of the Trump 1/6 accomplices to melt away once people start getting criminally charged and thrown into jail.

Not all of those who have been subpoenaed have the same level of financial resources as Steve Bannon or Mark Meadows.

Bannon could soon find himself behind bars, as criminal charges look to be coming quickly.