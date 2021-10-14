Jen Psaki Reminds America That Trump Tried To Overthrow The Government

When Jen Psaki was asked if Biden might regret not hiding documents from the 1/6 Committee, she reminded America that Biden isn’t going to overthrow the government.

Video:

Jen Psaki explains to the press that Biden won't hide 1/6 documents for Trump because " I can assure you this president has no intention to lead an insurrection on the nation's capitol." pic.twitter.com/H1RdTtA97r — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 14, 2021

Psaki was asked if Biden will regret not invoking executive privilege for Trump, and she answered:

I can assure you that the president has no intention to lead an insurrection on our nation’s capitol.

We talked about this last week as well. It is important for people to understand and remember that January 6th was an incredibly dark day. One of the darkest days in our democracy. It was an insurrection on our nation’s capital. What we are talking about is getting to the bottom of that.

Shouldn’t everybody want to get to the bottom of the? Democrats, Republicans, are people with no political affiliation whatsoever. I will reiterate that we are going to assess and review as is the standard in the process, the documents, and any efforts to exert executive privilege on a case-by-case basis. And we will provide you updates on those as those processes proceed.

And we will continue, as it relates to executive privilege, for other issues to evaluate that on a case-by-case basis as every white house has in the past. But I think if you look back at past presidents, democratic and Republican, there isn’t really a precedent for what we are talking about with the select committee. And what they are trying to get to the bottom of. And the uniqueness of that, I think, is an important context.

Presidents Who Try To Overthrow The Government Don’t Get Help With Executive Privilege.

Psaki is right. The attempted overthrow of the government is a unique case. The problem is that the media is equating the 1/6 attack as politics as usual. The question itself does not differentiate between a standard congressional investigation and an insurrection.

Psaki is right. Our democracy is at stake, and Biden is putting our country ahead of executive political power.