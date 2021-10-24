1/6 Committee Is Investigating If Trump Used Illegal Funds For His Coup

1/6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said that the committee is investigating if regulated funds were used in the Capitol attack.

The 1/6 Committee Is Investigating The Use Of Illegal Funds In The Capitol Attack.

Video:

1/6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson says the committee is looking if illegal funds were used for the 1/6 attack, "We think the potential for co-mingling restricted funds for this purpose might be there." The use of illegal funds would open the door to more criminal referrals. pic.twitter.com/DTU192wudk — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 24, 2021

Transcript via CBS’s Face The Nation:

MARGARET BRENNAN: You said this week you want to know who financed the march, who chartered the buses, who chartered the airplanes that day. Do you have any of the questions regarding the finances yet?

REP. THOMPSON: Yes, we do. We have one of the teams on the committee whose sole purpose is to look at the financing of Jan. 6, the people who spent money, whether if it’s their money and other folks’ money. It really doesn’t matter, but we want that to go to the work product or the committee. We think the potential for co-mingling restricted funds for this purpose might be there, but obviously, we’ll look at it. It’s just interesting to note that a lot of people came to Washington by bus, by plane, by chartered vehicles. They stayed in hotels, motels, all of that. Somebody had to pay for it. And we want to look at whether or not they’re paying for that participation was legal and whether or not it contributed to what occurred on Jan. 6.

It was previously reported that the committee was investigating potential funding from foreign governments and domestic terrorists.

Illegal Funding Opens The Door To More Criminal Charges.

If the committee finds evidence of illegal funding, it opens the door to more criminal referrals and criminal charges. Given Trump’s history of campaign finance violations, bankruptcies, and general misuse of funds, it is very likely that the committee will find some financial crimes as they probe the funding.

Illegal use of funds could lead to more criminal referrals for Trump associates. The 1/6 Committee is leaving no stone unturned, and they really are following the money.