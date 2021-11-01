Poll: Only One-Third of Republicans Believe 2024 Elections Will Be Fair

According to a new poll by NPR, just one-third, or 33% of Republicans believe the 2024 elections will be fair. While most Americans do believe the elections will be fair, Republicans are far less likely to think so, the poll found.

The poll found that 58% of Americans overall trust the integrity of U.S. elections a great deal or a good amount. However, while 90% of Democrats and 60% of Independents trust elections, just a third of GOP voters did.

Republicans without college educations (31%) were far less likely than Republicans with college educations (48%) to put their faith in the electoral process.

The divide outlines the extent to which a disinformation campaign by former President Donald Trump and his supporters falsely asserting that the 2020 election had been stolen has managed to sway a significant portion of the public, particularly among the GOP.

68% of Republican voters agreed with the statement that “Donald Trump continues to say the 2020 election was rigged mostly because he is right.” This figure includes 62% of Republicans with a college degree, and 72% of Republicans with no college degree.

Earlier this year, a national poll from Reuters/Ipsos found that a majority of Republicans have fallen for Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election and fully believe that the election was rife with fraud and abuse despite all evidence to the contrary.

The poll found that 53% of Republicans believe Trump is the “true” president of the United States compared to 47% who said Biden won the election fairly. 56% of Republicans said the election results were “the result of illegal voting or election rigging.” Additionally, 39% “strongly” agreed and 22% “somewhat” agreed that the election was “stolen from Donald Trump.”