Rep. Debbie Dingell For Being Negative And Ignoring Democrats’ Accomplishments

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) spoke for many Americans when she said that she is tired of the media’s negativity and ignoring of Democratic accomplishments.

Video of Rep. Dingell:

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) lets the media have it, "I'm tired of the media being negative about everything. We've accomplished a lot. We're going to get a lot done and we've got to start talking about what we're getting done." pic.twitter.com/1IGQckBdK5 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 1, 2021

Rep. Dingell told MSNBC:

We are going to be making major changes in everything from fixing our roads and bridges, which, by the way, equal third world countries. We’re going to get the lead out of pipes. We’re going to build EV chargers and I would like to say I’m sick and tired of everybody in the media saying we haven’t gotten stuff done on global climate when I stood with the president and he made a historic announcement in August that reduces emissions from automobiles by 60% by 2030.

I’m tired of the media being negative on everything. There’s a lot of things being done. We’ve accomplished a lot. We’re going to get a lot done and we’ve got to start talking about what we’re getting done.

Democrats Learn That The Media Doesn’t Care About Accomplishments

If there is one complaint that is consistently voiced by readers of this website, it is that the media is obsessed with negativity and has no interest in reporting on positive accomplishments.

Democrats like Rep. Dingell need to take it a step beyond telling voters what they have accomplished. Democrats also need to explain to voters what happens if Republicans get into power and take away lower health care premiums, universal pre-k, and the expanded child tax credit. Republicans will raise taxes on the poor and middle class while lowering them for the rich and corporations.

The corporate media is relentlessly negative. It can’t function without conflict and division, which is why Democrats can’t run on accomplishments but must tell voters what those accomplishments mean to their lives.