Biden Tells The World “We’re Going To Win Virginia.”

At his G20 press conference, President Biden told America and the world that Democrats are going to win in Virginia.

Video:

President Biden was asked if McAufiffe's close race in Virginia is a rebuke of his presidency. He responded, "We're going to win." pic.twitter.com/bMASaG9Ej9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 2, 2021

President Biden said in response to a Wall Street Journal question about the close race in Virginia being a rebuke of his presidency:

We’re going to win. I think we’re going to win in Virginia. And you know you reported it being close, the race is very close. It’s about who shows up, who turns out. And granted, I did win by a large margin. But the point of the matter is that I think that this is — this is going to be what we all knew from the beginning. This is going to be a tight race. And it is tight. Get down to turnout, and it’s going — my guess is, I’m going to be landing at 1:00 in the morning east coast time, that’s probably about the time we’ll be hearing what the final results are. I think we’re going to win New Jersey as well.

But, look, you know, the off-year is always unpredictable, especially when we don’t have a general election going on at the same time. That’s been the case up and down — for a long time, especially as Virginia turns more and more blue. Having said that, I don’t believe — and I’ve not seen any evidence that whether or not I am doing well or poorly, whether or not I’ve got my agenda passed or not — is going to have any real impact on winning or losing.

This falls into the no-duh category of presidential comments. What is Biden supposed to say? Don’t bother to show up in a close election? Of course, Biden is going to say that Democrats are going to win because Democrats have a good chance of winning in Virginia.

President Biden wasn’t about to do anything to depress Democratic turnout in Virginia, and he said all of the right things to get people to the polls in the final hours.