Hypocrite Mitch McConnell Demands Democrats Respect Judicial Independence

In other words: Nice independent judiciary you’ve got there. Sure would be a shame if something happened to it.

High school sophomore Mitch McConnell earns an “A” in reading comprehension. Because that is precisely what the Senate intended to convey to the SCOTUS, especially Chief Justice Roberts. The Democrats know that even the Justices know the charade hidden under the veneer of the gorgeous and impressive building, the ornate courtroom, and all those wonderful guiding principles. The Democrats wanted the court to know that, because it’s so politically composed, there is no reason to not balance it. The nine justices share very few qualities, but one thing they all share? None want their vote watered down by adding justices. None want to have limited terms.

Chief Justice Roberts is particularly sensitive to this because his name will forever be attached to that period in history when the public gave up on having an independent judiciary. You will note, it was Roberts that saved what had been the obviously constitutional ACA. When the ACA passed, no one questioned its constitutionality. It was only when desperate Republicans began to realize how tough it might be to dig out of the new program did they bring up “serious constitutional concerns.”

Whenever we see an aberrant “progressive” vote by Roberts, keep in mind that he is the only one history will really remember.

Regardless, the Democrats in the Senate see what has happened with the SCOTUS, the Justices have seen what has happened, the American public certainly understands (which explains the Right’s giddiness), and McConnell, more than anyone, knows more about why the independence doesn’t exist than anyone. He engineered it. For him, to shame anyone on anything in this matter is just, well, shameless.

Which is how we got here in the first place.