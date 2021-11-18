Rittenhouse Judge Turns The Trial Into A Farce By Banning MSNBC

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has taken the step of banning MSNBC from entering the courthouse.

Judge Schroeder banned MSNBC because a freelancer followed the jury van, “I have instructed that no one from MSNBC news will be permitted in this building for the duration of this trial. This is a very serious matter and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is, but absolutely it would go without much thinking that someone who is following the jury bus – that is an extremely serious matter and will be referred to the proper authorities for further action.”

NBC News issued a statement:

The MSNBC freelancer never made contact with the van or the jury. The judge admits that he doesn’t know the truth about what happened, so he banned MSNBC from the courthouse just because he could.

In case one thought that Judge Schroeder could not turn this trial into any more of a judicial farce than he already has, he found a way to somehow make the trial even more of a circus.

The prosecution in this case has a lot to overcome. One can only hope that justice can still be done in the face of this extreme judicial prejudice.