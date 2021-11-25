Joe And Jill Biden Deliver A Thanksgiving Message America Can Be Proud Of

President and First Lady Biden released a message to the country that reminded us all of how nice it is to have normal people back in the White House.

Watch the Bidens’ Thanksgiving message:

From the Biden family to yours – Happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/r0mhQtQS69 — President Biden (@POTUS) November 25, 2021

The Bidens spoke about how nice it was for families to be back together this Thanksgiving and expressed gratitude to the troops and those who are stationed away from their families. The Bidens also expressed empathy for those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic and said that they were proud to serve as President and First Lady.

The Bidens message was nice and something that every American can agree on.

Way back in 2018, there was a president who had a much different Thanksgiving message. When asked what he was most thankful for while talking to the troops, Trump said, “For having a great family and for having made a tremendous difference in this country. I made a tremendous difference in the country. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you won’t believe it.”

Trump wasn’t thankful to the troops for their sacrifice or for American democracy and freedom. Trump was thankful for himself and his own personal “greatness.”

It is nice to have normal people back in the White House and making America proud.

