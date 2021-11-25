Matt Gaetz Wants to Introduce a National “Stand Your Ground” Law on Behalf of Rittenhouse

If Matt Gaetz wants to honor you, it might be a good idea to take stock of your life.

Kyle Rittenhouse, post-verdict, has taken stock of his life and found himself in the company of people like Tucker Carlson, Matt Gaetz, and Ex-President Donald Trump, “his type” of people. Among these very same people, Kyle hasn’t shown much sincere remorse regarding how it was he became famous. This is disturbing because his celebrity status obviously owes itself to Kyle inserting himself into a situation, in which – by all appearances – he wanted to be, holding an assault rifle, feeling threatened by liberal protesters.

Matt Gaetz wants others, people like him, Tucker, and Rittenhouse, to enjoy even more legal protection should they find themselves in Kyle’s position, or, should they seek out Kyle’s position. Gaetz wants to introduce a national “Stand Your Ground Law,” The law will not pass, obviously. Not this go’ round. But if and when there is complete Republican control of Washington again, one might worry.

Stand your ground laws are licenses to kill for people like Rittenhouse, Tucker, Gaetz, and all those who donated money to Rittenhouse’s cause, the “type” that have taken stock of their lives and dream of doing exactly what Rittenhouse did but would like to do so without all the hassle and worry.

BREAKING: I will be introducing a National Stand Your Ground Law following Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial. You have the right to defend your life from an attacker. Abolish the legal duty of retreat everywhere. I’ve had enough retreat. No more. WATCH: https://t.co/YgR5lMhmiv pic.twitter.com/9ugRgb4EaS — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 25, 2021