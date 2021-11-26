Kevin McCarty To Be Humiliated As Marjorie Taylor Greene Says He Doesn’t Have The Votes To Be Speaker

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is insisting that Kevin McCarthy doesn’t have enough support in the Republican caucus to be speaker.

Greene said on Matt Gaetz’s podcast:

We know that Kevin McCarthy has a problem in our conference. He doesn’t have the full support to be speaker.

He doesn’t have the votes that are there because there’s many of us that are very unhappy about the failure to hold Republicans accountable, while conservatives like me, Paul Gosar, and many others just constantly take the abuse by the Democrats.

The pro-coup insurrectionist caucus within the House GOP wants McCarthy to punish all of the Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and if he won’t do that, they aren’t going to elect him speaker.

If McCarthy were to lose the speakership again, he was already defeated once by the House Freedom Caucus when he ran to replace John Boehner, it would be a crushing humiliation for him.

Kevin McCarthy has caved to the far right in the House GOP on every issue. He is a weak leader who wants to be Speaker of the House so badly that he is allowing the domestic terrorists to run the asylum.

If Taylor Greene is correct, it won’t matter what McCarthy gives the far right, they aren’t going to support him for speaker.