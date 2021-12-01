John Kelly Thinks Trump Is Faking Running For President In 2024

Former Trump White House chief of staff John Kelly thinks that Trump won’t run in 2024.

People Who Worked For Trump Say He Won’t Run In 2024

The Atlantic reported in a story about Mike Pence:

Pence’s chances in the ’24 race brighten if Trump stays out. Right now, Trump is sounding like a candidate, though some people who have worked with him suspect he’ll ultimately stand down. “Trump won’t run,” John Kelly, who was Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff, told me. “He’ll continue talking about it; he may even declare, but he will not run. And the reason is he simply cannot be seen as a loser.” John Bolton, who was Trump’s former national security adviser, predicted much the same thing.

Trump Running A Fake Campaign Is The Nightmare Scenario For Republicans

The reason why Trump would stage a fake campaign, but not really run, is money. Trump has already told anyone and everyone that he speaks to that he hasn’t announced his candidacy because of campaign finance disclosure laws.

Trump has the ability to not declare as a candidate but monopolize Republican fundraising with his super PAC.

John Kelly brings up a great point, If Trump ran again and lost, which is historically speaking the most likely outcome, he would go down as one of the biggest losers in American history.

It would be much more lucrative for Trump not to run but spend the rest of his life claiming that the election was stolen.

There is no heir apparent to Trump. Ron DeSantis, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and every other MAGA will run if Trump doesn’t. The Republican primary in 2024 will be a total debacle if Trump doesn’t run, but no one will be surprised if Trump grifts off the Republican Party one last time by faking another run.