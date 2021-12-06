Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Raised More Than $14 Million Spreading Election Lies

A Washington Post investigation has found that Trump lawyer Sidney Powell has raised more than $14 million spreading lies about the integrity of the 2020 general election.

“Previously unreported records also detail acrimony between Powell and her top lieutenants over how the money — now a focus of inquiries by federal prosecutors and Congress — was being handled,” the outlet reported, adding that “The split has left Powell, who once had Trump’s ear, isolated from other key figures in the election-denier movement.”

Powell’s organization, Defending the Republic raised $14.9 million between Dec. 1, 2020, and July 31, spending about $5.6 million, “mostly on legal fees and unspecified awards and grants.”

Powell and a lawyer for Defending the Republic, Howard Kleinhendler, have declined to answer questions.

“Defending The Republic is pleased that its audited financials clearly refute and put to rest previously reported allegations of financial impropriety,” Kleinhendler said in a statement to The Post. “Defending The Republic will continue to focus on its important work for #WeThePeople.”

Earlier this year, Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against Powell for pushing blatantly false claims about the election, including that Dominion machines were compromised. Dominion says it has been the victim of a “viral disinformation campaign” that Powell mounted “to financially enrich herself, to raise her public profile, and to ingratiate herself to Donald Trump.”

“We feel that it’s important for the entire electoral process,” Dominion CEO John Poulos told The Washington Post, adding that he would prefer the case go to trial so the facts around the 2020 election can be presented. “The allegations, I know they were lobbed against us . . . but the impacts go so far beyond us.”