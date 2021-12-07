Fox News And Tucker Carlson Are Tampering With 1/6 Committee Witnesses

Tucker Carlson engaged in witness tampering as he nudged a 1/6 Committee witness not to comply with a subpoena.

Video:

Tucker: So why comply?

Eastman: We shouldn’t but Congress has the power to issue criminal contempt.. the DOJ is fully inline. They’ve already brought one criminal indictment against one of the people who refused to comply… pic.twitter.com/vh7XJAi8Vr — Acyn (@Acyn) December 7, 2021

Carlson said to Eastman, “At this point, if this is fake if this is some sort of Soviet show trial, which it is, then why would the rest of us have any kind of obligation to play along with it?”

Eastman answered, “Well, we shouldn’t, but Congress has the power to issue criminal contempt, and usually those don’t go anywhere in charades like this, but the Department of Justice is fully inline, and they’ve already brought one criminal indictment against one of the people who refused to comply.”

Tucker Carlson wasn’t asking questions. He was making the argument for Eastman not to comply with the 1/6 subpoena.

Carlson was using his Fox News show to witness tamper on live television.

The question is, what is Tucker Carlson, and Fox News so afraid of that they are trying to discourage witnesses from complying with congressional subpoenas?

Hopefully, the 1/6 Committee also looks at whether any Fox News personalities, many of whom conversed with and advised Trump on a regular basis, had a hand in the planning or prior knowledge of Trump’s coup attempt.

One gets the sense that Carlson and the network that employs him may be doing more than covering for Trump.

Fox News and Tucker Carlson may have their own secrets to hide.