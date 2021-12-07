Witnesses Are Cooperating With The 1/6 Committee Behind Trump’s Back

Jon Karl reported that the 1/6 Committee is getting a lot of cooperation from witnesses close to Trump, possibly without his knowledge.

Karl said on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour:

The Committee is not counting on Bannon losing this case and then suddenly deciding he’s going to come and testify. This is about sending a message to the others about whether or not they should testify. So the trial in July would have been better for the Committee to have it in April, but it’s not a real blow for them. He’s still being prosecuted.

He’s still facing jail time, and they’re getting a lot of cooperation, Brian, from witnesses, including witnesses very close to Donald Trump, witnesses to this day, very friendly and cooperative with Trump. I don’t know to the degree with which Trump actually knows about the cooperation of some of these people, but we know the high-profile names, we know those that have been subpoenaed. There are many others who are quietly cooperating with the Committee.

Much of Trump’s presidency was conducted behind his back, so Karl’s reporting isn’t surprising.

The Committee is likely getting help from those close to Trump because they are out to save their own necks.

For a man who demanded loyalty from everyone around him, Donald Trump has gotten very little from many who are close to him. The old saying that there is no honor among thieves rings especially true when the topic is Trump and his crime ring disguised as a political party.