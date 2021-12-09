The FBI Needs To Visit Matt Gaetz And Steve Bannon As They Publicly Plot A New Coup

Matt Gaetz and Steve Bannon publicly plotted to use thousands of “troops” to destroy democracy on Bannon’s podcast.

Steve Bannon And Matt Gaetz Discuss Replacing Democracy With An Authoritarian Regime

Video:

Bannon said, “4,000 shock troops we have to have that’s going to man the government. Get them ready now. Right? We’re going to hit the beach with the landing teams and the beachhead teams and all that nomenclature they use when President Trump wins in 2024 — or before. You’re going to have those as the 4,000 political appointees.”

Bannon said that there would be no more Trey Gowdys and that the force that he is putting together would be like Gaetz.

Gaetz agreed and jumped in, “And we’re going to go after this administrative state, and we’re going to start at the Department of Justice and the FBI. That’s the job I want. You know, send me over to the Judiciary Committee, and their sphincters will tighten because they have been doing a lot of corrupt things over there.”

Bannon dropped the names of Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow, and Chris Hayes as the brains of the operation on the left.

Gaetz claimed that trying to take over and overthrow democracy is patriotic.

Bannon and Gaetz were talking about imposing authoritarianism. There will no longer be three separate but equal branches of government. They want to place control of Congress under the power of the president, which is undemocratic.

Bannon and Gaetz are both likely to be convicts within the next year, but the FBI needs to pay both of them a visit.

Their conversation suggests that they see Trump as nothing more than a figurehead. Trump is the vehicle to deliver them to power.

The danger to democracy goes beyond Trump. The authoritarian right won’t be stopped by prosecuting the former president. They want a war, and only through defeating the authoritarians will democracy be saved.