Watch Lindsey Graham Get His Lie Called Out On National TV

Chris Wallace went out with a bang as he called out Sen. Lindsey Graham for lying about the Trump tax cuts.

Video:

Transcript via Fox News Sunday:

WALLACE: But, sir, respectfully, what she has — what Jen Psaki is saying, and a lot of Democrats are saying is, that when President Trump and you — you collectively —

GRAHAM: What’s that got to do with anything?

WALLACE: Let — let me just finish passed the 2017 Trump tax cut —

GRAHAM: Yes.

WALLACE: That was a lie. It wasn’t paid for.

Lindsey Graham certainly didn’t like having it pointed out that he voted for a $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and corporations that weren’t paid for, but suddenly when regular people are about to have some of their biggest concerns addressed, Sen. Graham suddenly rediscovers his concern about unpaid-for spending.

Sunday was Wallace’s last show at Fox, and the network has no one on their staff that can replace him. Chris Wallace went out with a bang at Fox News, as he pointed out the big hypocrisy that is lurking beneath Lindsey Graham’s fake Build Back Better CBO score.