Cory Booker Tests Positive For COVID And Credits Vaccine For Mild Symptoms

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) credited the fact that he is fully vaccinated for his breakthrough case of COVID being so mild.

Sen. Booker said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. Fortunately, my symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted.”

Sen. Booker was right. Imagine how different the country would be right now if everyone were fully vaccinated, and instead of thousands of people dying per day, many of those people only had mild symptoms and survived.

The vaccine is not a cure-all, but it has been proven to prevent death from COVID-19.

Hopefully, Sen. Booker, along with Sen. Warren, who also tested positive on Sunday, makes a swift and speedy recovery, as Sen. Booker is an example of the effectiveness of the vaccine.