Biden Gets Visibly Angry As He Talks About Build Back Better

President Biden got angry as he talked about the fact that parents can’t afford life-saving medication, like insulin for their children.

Video of Biden:

President Biden gets visibly angry as he talks about parents not being able to afford life-saving medication like insulin for their children, "Imagine being a parent looking at a child, and you can't afford, you have no house to borrow against, you have no savings. It's wrong." pic.twitter.com/Dp2DsbqyZx — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 21, 2021

Biden said while talking about Manchin and Build Back Better:

We’re talking about health care, insulin. We got 200,000 kids with type 1 diabetes. You know what it’s costing, somewhere between 10 cents and $10 to come up with a formula a while ago. You know what it’s costing on average? $640 a month up to a thousand dollars a month.

What do you do if you’re a mom and a dad working with minimum wage busting your neck, and you look at your kid, and you know if you don’t get that vaccine for him — excuse me, if you don’t get that drug for him, if you don’t get that — be able to take that, what happens, they’re likely to go into a coma, and maybe die. I don’t want you to put the kid’s life at stake, you strip away all the dignity of a parent looking at their child. I’m not joking about this.

Imagine being a parent looking at a child, and you can’t afford it, you have no house to borrow against, you have no savings. It’s wrong.

Biden’s Fight With Manchin Is Really A Fight Of The People Against Corporate Greed

Joe Biden is fighting so that people can afford their medicine, older Americans can stay in their homes, working families get a child tax credit. Biden is fighting for lower healthcare costs and a cleaner planet.

Joe Manchin is on the other side of the table, fighting to protect special and corporate interests. Sen. Manchin isn’t really concerned about deficits. If he was, he could propose his own fully paid for version of Build Back Better and try to come to an agreement with the White House and Democrats.

There is no Joe Manchin version of Build Back Better, which hints at the West Virginia senator’s real motive of protecting fossil fuel interests.

President Biden is working for the American people, while Joe Manchin is playing special interest politics as usual.