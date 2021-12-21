The Insurrectionist Trump Announces He Will Give a Speech at Mar-a-Lago on 1/6

Former President Donald Trump, who incited an insurrection against Congress when, motivated by his lies, a mob of his supporters stormed the United States Capitol on the false premise that the election had been stolen, announced he will give a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate on January 6, 2022, the one-year anniversary of the attack.

“Why isn’t the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?” Trump said in his statement announcing the event.

The statement continues by noting that Trump plans to reframe the November 2020 election as “the insurrection” even though President Joe Biden won the election and no audits have found evidence of the voter fraud Trump continues to claim took place.

“I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more,” Trump said. “Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th.”

