QAnon Loses It And Thinks The Government Gave Them Anthrax During COVID Outbreak

QAnon leaders hung out with Mike Flynn during a pandemic, but instead of blaming COVID, they think they were poisoned with anthrax.

Check this out:

I have been following this saga for days. Basically, the guys behind the ‘election fraud audits’ are all sick after attending Michael Flynn and Clay Clark’s big QAnon conference, and they believe that anthrax was pumped in through the churches’ fog machines to poison them. pic.twitter.com/C8yL7mdRZ8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 22, 2021

Joe Oltmann is claiming he’s the victim of an anthrax attack. David Clements suggests he was also attacked. pic.twitter.com/6dmmDavc1y — trapezoid of discovery (@get_innocuous) December 20, 2021

I'm not saying there wasn't an anthrax attack on the green room at the Reawaken America stop in Dallas. But if a bunch of unvaxxed people who were in close contact with each other all start suffering from shortness of breath, cough and fever, anthrax would not be my first guess. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) December 21, 2021

The Omicron variant is raging through America, so the logical explanation is that these people think that they were poisoned with anthrax. Remember, QAnon also believes that the vaccine has microchips in it and that the government is sneaking vaccine into salad dressing.

These guys don’t have anthrax poisoning. The government doesn’t care enough about them to waste the effort it would take to poison them. It is the middle of a pandemic. A sane person who sees a group of unvaccinated people all hanging out together and taking zero safety precautions would assume that COVID is behind their illness.

Nobody anthrax pumped anthrax through a fog machine to get them. Mike Flynn’s conspiracy pals have COVID, but this dangerous fringe is so out of touch with reality that they won’t see the obvious.