Madison Cawthorn’s Description of Meeting His Wife Raises Giant Red Flags Regarding Russian Influence

From December 26, 2021. Two days ago:

“We’ve been fighting in a sandbox and in caves for the last 20 years. Meanwhile, [the Russians] have been creating hypersonic missiles that can sink our entire fleet in the Black Sea.”

Madison Cawthorn. Obviously explaining why we should stay out of Russia’s way if they invade Ukraine. Yes, just yesterday people noted that Cawthorn couldn’t possibly have delivered Putin’s talking points more effectively.

Putin’s spokesman, Madison Cawthorn, delivered the Kremlin talking points on Ukraine today on Fox News: “We’ve been fighting in a sandbox and in caves for the last 20 years. Meanwhile, they’ve been creating hypersonic missiles that can sink our entire fleet in the Black Sea.” pic.twitter.com/McEF9Agk4B — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 26, 2021

And now just one day later, we have a video out in which Madison explains how he met his then-fiance, soon to be wife, and even sooner to be “ex-wife.”

Not one word of the story below about how he met this woman makes sense outside a scenario that would raise massive red flags in the national security community.

Cawthorn describes a trip to “near Russia,” meaning Sweden and Finland (but actually uses the term “near Russia” before naming the countries). While there, he and his friends hop on a ferry to go to St. Petersburg.

Fine. It’s a beautiful city, except entry visas into Russia are often hard to get. In the past, Madison has said they “talked” their way into Russia. We don’t know. We only know that their spur-of-the-moment ferry ride set them loose in St. Petersburg.

Once in St. Petersburg, he and his friends went to a casino because… of course? Many on the net say that gambling and casinos have been outlawed in the entire region since 2009 but Google still lists casinos and we are sure there are places one can still place bets, legal or not. We are also fairly certain in saying that any such enterprise would likely be run by some sort of quasi-criminal operation given the fact that every other successful Russian business operation can be similarly described.

At this casino, Madison suddenly meets an American Army captain who just happens to be from Miami Florida. (Certain parts of South Florida are known as little Moscow). They really hit it off and stayed in touch. When Madison was back in the states and down in Florida “on business” (he couldn’t have been older than 25 at the time), his friend called him to participate in a cross-training fitness competition. Madison is in a wheelchair and pointed out that he couldn’t do a cross-training, triathlon type of fitness event.

No problem! Says Madison’s unnamed friend. Just come for the swim. So Madison says okay. He must not have had a tight schedule on this business trip. Turns out, the entire cross-training thing is a big trick, all to “get [Cawthorn] in the same room as this girl.”

He uses that phrase, “get in the same room.” Not, a trick to meet her (why would his friend not say, “come over, I want you to meet this wonderful friend…” Nope. The whole thing about the cross-training stuff, hoping Madison could swim, was to get him “in the same room as this girl.” He would soon marry and even sooner divorce this same woman.

Listen to this story and ask yourself which parts are true and which parts are hiding what is perhaps a darker truth:

Madison Cawthorn's divorce just went from boring information to national security concern in about 77 seconds of interview time with the Daily Caller. This does not sound a normal meet-cute story whatsoever. Very few of these stories involving Russia are.pic.twitter.com/Iw0gajXYhw — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) December 27, 2021

Is it not stunning how many of these Trump fanatics have some kind of contact with Russia in some way? It is never Germany, Canada, Japan, South Korea, it always seems to be Russia. Isn’t that odd?

Lest the readers believe that we’re making a little too much of nothing, the net is devolving, certain something is very wrong. But the net can be unreliable. We prefer to rely upon professionals, and here is the assessment of the former Deputy Director of the FBI, Frank Figliuzzi:

I have questions. — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) December 27, 2021

We bet he does. And a lot of people would spend a lot of money to be a fly on the wall watching a professional like Frank take Cawthorn and his blushing bride through those questions.

From the quick trip “near Russia” to meeting an U.S. Army Captain in St. Petersburg, (What the hell is a U.S. Army Captain doing in a Russian casino?) to the honey pot… and given the fact that many have seen Cawthorn as an obvious “plant” for some time, this…

Oh, and do remember that he announced his divorce on Dec. 23rd, perhaps the single best date on the calendar to release news that one wants unseen. He intentionally buried the story.

The net is shaking putting together the revelations even though the interview is most certainly not new. We cannot place the date upon the interview, but it came prior to his election to Congress and was with the Daily Caller.

Expect to hear more. Demand to hear more. Much more.