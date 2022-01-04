Mitch McConnell And Kevin McCarthy Won’t Show Up For 1/6 Attack Anniversary

619 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Mitch McConnell is leading a Republican delegation to a funeral. The House is out of session, meaning McConnell and Kevin McCarthy won’t be in DC for the 1/6 attack anniversary.

Punchbowl News reported:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will lead a delegation to Georgia Jan. 6 for former GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson’s funeral, an aide to the Kentucky Republican told us.

Isakson was a close friend and ally to McConnell during their 15 years together in the Senate. He died Dec. 19 at 76. His funeral is Jan. 6 in Atlanta.

Of course, the funeral falls on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection With the House out and McConnell in Atlanta, it seems like no senior GOP leader will be in the Capitol on this first anniversary.

McConnell And McCarthy Blow Off 1/6 Anniversary

If Mitch McConnell wanted to attend any of the ceremonies marking the 1/6 attack and the funeral of the late Sen. Isakson, private air travel does exist, and he could do so.

Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are choosing to blow off the anniversary of when their president and members of their caucuses staged a coup to overturn a presidential election.

Republicans are refusing to own what they did. The lack of presence from the top two elected Republicans in the country at ceremonies marking the attack suggests that they are politically afraid of 1/6 and are hoping to make it go away by ignoring it.

The 1/6 Committee investigation matters because McConnell and McCarthy are trying to erase the attack and pretend it never happened.